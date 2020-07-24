Koulibaly set to stay at Napoli? Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

According to a recent report from Corriere dello Sport, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is discussing a potential contract extension with the club. This news comes as a result of offers from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City seemingly not being deemed sufficient enough to warrant being taken seriously. The Serie A contenders would’ve resigned themselves […]



