Koulibaly set to stay at Napoli?

SoccerNews.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Corriere dello Sport, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is discussing a potential contract extension with the club. This news comes as a result of offers from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City seemingly not being deemed sufficient enough to warrant being taken seriously. The Serie A contenders would’ve resigned themselves […]

