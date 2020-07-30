Kalidou Koulibaly can emulate Virgil van Dijk if he signs for a Premier League club, says Ally McCoist, amid Manchester United, Man City and Liverpool transfer rumours Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Ally McCoist believes the Premier League’s top clubs should all be interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer, saying the centre-back would automatically improve any team in the top flight. The Senegal international is one of the finest defenders in the game and has been linked with a move to England for a […] 👓 View full article

