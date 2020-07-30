Global  
 

Kalidou Koulibaly can emulate Virgil van Dijk if he signs for a Premier League club, says Ally McCoist, amid Manchester United, Man City and Liverpool transfer rumours

talkSPORT
Ally McCoist believes the Premier League’s top clubs should all be interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer, saying the centre-back would automatically improve any team in the top flight. The Senegal international is one of the finest defenders in the game and has been linked with a move to England for a […]
