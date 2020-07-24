Global  
 

Emotional Adam Lallana reveals story which proves exactly why Jordan Henderson is a Liverpool hero

talkSPORT Friday, 24 July 2020
Adam Lallana fought back the tears as he paid tribute to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday. It’s been an arduous but remarkable journey to the top for Henderson – who’s had his ability, his leadership and even his running style questioned since joining the club in 2011. But […]
