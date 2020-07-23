Global  
 

Mets vs. Braves on Opening Day 2020

Newsday Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The Mets host the Braves at Citi Field on Opening Day on July 24, 2020.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mets Fans Excited For Home Opener

Mets Fans Excited For Home Opener 01:04

 iIt's Opening Day at Citi Field as the Mets take on the Braves without any fans in the stands. CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more.

