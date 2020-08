Bukayo Saka is giving Mikel Arteta what Mahrez and Bernardo gave him at Man City Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 18-year-old has had a breakthrough season for the Gunners and his continued development is crucial to their success The 18-year-old has had a breakthrough season for the Gunners and his continued development is crucial to their success 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this