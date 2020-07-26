|
Frank Warren admits Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could be postponed again if only limited crowds are allowed on October 24
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Frank Warren has told talkSPORT that Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could be postponed once more if they’re not allowed to fight in front of a sizeable crowd. The pair were initially due to meet on April 11 before the coronavirus lockdown pushed their fight back to July 11, and it has now been rescheduled […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this