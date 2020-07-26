Frank Warren admits Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce could be postponed again if only limited crowds are allowed on October 24

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce gets big boost for October 24 as Boris Johnson announces plan for fans to return to stadiums UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the government intend to allow fans to attend sporting events in stadiums again from October. This provides a...

talkSPORT 1 week ago



Frank Warren EXCLUSIVE: Hopeful to have boxing fans back in October for Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce Frank Warren has told talkSPORT that he’s hoping Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce will be his first big event with boxing fans back in attendance. The promoter has...

talkSPORT 6 days ago





Tweets about this