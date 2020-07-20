Global  
 

Frank Warren EXCLUSIVE: Hopeful to have boxing fans back in October for Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

talkSPORT Monday, 20 July 2020
Frank Warren has told talkSPORT that he’s hoping Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce will be his first big event with boxing fans back in attendance. The promoter has been spurred on in his efforts to stage the bout by Boris Johnson’s recent announcement declaring crowds should be allowed to return in October. Dubois and Joyce […]
