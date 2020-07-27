Hardik Pandya shares latest photo with pregnant Natasa Stankovic and its so romantic! Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is gearing up to be a father for the first time as his wife Natasa Stankovic is pregnant with their first child.



Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been sharing numerous pictures of them together during the latter's pregnancy phase and they seem eager to welcome their first child into the... 👓 View full article

