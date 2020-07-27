Global  
 

Hardik Pandya shares latest photo with pregnant Natasa Stankovic and its so romantic!

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is gearing up to be a father for the first time as his wife Natasa Stankovic is pregnant with their first child.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been sharing numerous pictures of them together during the latter's pregnancy phase and they seem eager to welcome their first child into the...
0
