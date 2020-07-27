Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League summer transfer window officially OPEN: When is deadline day? How long will the market be open?

talkSPORT Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The 2020 Premier League summer transfer window is set to be like nothing that’s gone before as the coronavirus outbreak continues to change the football landscape. The summer market was scheduled to return to its traditional end date following a vote from the top-flight clubs earlier this year. At a shareholders’ meeting between the clubs […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Norwich

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Norwich 01:19

 A closer look at the upcoming Premier League match between Manchester City andNorwich.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea [Video]

Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:45Published
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Premier League: Transfer window key dates and potential moves

 The summer transfer window is now open but when does it close, and who could be on the move? BBC Sport has all the details.
BBC Sport

Premier League done deals: Every completed signing in the 2020 summer transfer window

 The summer 2020 Premier League transfer window will be like nothing that’s gone before as clubs combat the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this