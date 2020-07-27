Global  
 

Spoke to PM on Raj issue: CM Gehlot to MLAs

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 July 2020
Ashok Gehlot has written to the President and spoken with PM Modi over the political situation in the state. “The CM said that he has spoken to the PM and apprised him of the current political situation in the state,” a Congress leader said after a meeting at a hotel where MLAs are holed up following rebellion by Sachin Pilot against the Gehlot government.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Vikram Chandra on Raj Bhawan protest, Rajasthan High Court’s decision

Vikram Chandra on Raj Bhawan protest, Rajasthan High Court’s decision 05:51

 The political crisis in Rajasthan has turned into a 'soap opera' with ruling party MLAs on Friday protesting inside the Raj Bhawan demanding that an assembly session be convened. On Friday, in a show of strength, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paraded his MLAs in front of Governor Kalraj Mishra claiming...

