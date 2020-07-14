Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, two other ministers removed by Congress
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () *Jaipur: * In a direct fallout of the Congress' political crisis over the leadership issue in Rajashtan, Sachin Pilot was on Tuesday divested of both the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and the PCC President.
Two other Pilot-loyalist Ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- were also removed from the council of...
Months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed, now the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has been hit by rebellion. Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot refused to attend the party's meeting called by CM Gehlot this morning and is keeping his cards close to his chest. Congress on...
As the Rajasthan crisis rages on, Rebel Sachin Pilot skipped the second meeting today of Rajasthan MLAs after the Congress invited him last night to come and sort out the dispute. The seething Deputy..
Rajasthan Cabinet Minister BD Kalla and Congress MLAs Ramnarain Meena, Hakam Ali and Gopal Meena were seen doing physical exercise at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on July 14. State Ministers and Congress..