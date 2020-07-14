Global  
 

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, two other ministers removed by Congress

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 July 2020
*Jaipur: * In a direct fallout of the Congress' political crisis over the leadership issue in Rajashtan, Sachin Pilot was on Tuesday divested of both the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and the PCC President.

Two other Pilot-loyalist Ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- were also removed from the council of...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go?

Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 15:24

 Months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed, now the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has been hit by rebellion. Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot refused to attend the party's meeting called by CM Gehlot this morning and is keeping his cards close to his chest. Congress on...

