Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi asks people to 'protect democracy', launches campaign

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed citizens to raise their voice to "protect democracy" and launched the party's campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video with the caption "Let's unite in #SpeakUpForDemocracy and raise our voice to protect democracy" (translated from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Congress is on ventilator, Rahul's ego on accelerator: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi [Video]

Congress is on ventilator, Rahul's ego on accelerator: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on July 20 responded to Rahul Gandhi's statement that "2,426 firms looted people's savings and will centre launch probe on that?" Taking a jibe at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
'Congress should introspect': Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi's 'Surender Modi' tweet [Video]

'Congress should introspect': Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi's 'Surender Modi' tweet

Home Minister Amit Shah has hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for its stand on the faceoff with China in Ladakh. Shah said that Rahul Gandhi's 'surender Modi' tweet was used by Pakistan &..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:57Published
Emergency should be remembered as it attacked roots of our democracy: HM Shah [Video]

Emergency should be remembered as it attacked roots of our democracy: HM Shah

On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published

Tweets about this