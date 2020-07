You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool



A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Dejan Lovren leaves Liverpool and Adam Lallana is close to followingthe Croat out of the Anfield exit. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Dejan Lovren: Zenit St Petersburg sign Liverpool defender Russian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for Β£10.9m on a three-year deal.

BBC News 14 hours ago



Klopp hails 'Liverpool legend' Lovren as defender signs for Zenit Russian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for Β£10.9m on a three-year deal.

BBC News 14 hours ago





Tweets about this