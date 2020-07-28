Glenn Murray EXCLUSIVE: Brighton star wants Adam Lallana to use Liverpool experiences to become leader for Seagulls after joining on free transfer Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Adam Lallana has everything it takes to be an influential figure in the Brighton squad believes Glenn Murray, who hopes to see the Seagulls' latest signing call on all his experience to become a leader at the Amex. Lallana, the midfielder, joined Brighton on Monday, completing his free transfer to the south coast following the


