Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: Tyson says he would ‘kick Conor McGregor’s ass’ in a boxing match and reveals his children are against his comeback Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Mike Tyson has explained that his children are against his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. The former undisputed heavyweight champion is set to return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition on September 12 in California. Now 54 – with Jones Jr 51 – many have doubts over whether this is a wise decision […] 👓 View full article

