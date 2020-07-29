Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Chilwell to tell Leicester he wants Chelsea transfer with Foxes reluctant to sell £60m-rated defender

talkSPORT Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Ben Chilwell is set to tell Leicester he wants to join Chelsea this summer, according to reports. The Blues appear determined to sign a new left-back this summer with Frank Lampard unconvinced by current choices Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. And The Mirror claim Chilwell sees his long-term future at Chelsea, despite his Leicester contract, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk [Video]

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk

This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:30Published
FA Cup match preview: Leicester v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

A look ahead at Leicester’s home clash with Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers believes history is there to be made as Leicester target FA Cup glory. Rodgers’ side, third in the Premier League, host Chelsea..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Are Chelsea Building A Premier League Winning Team Next Season! #SundayVibes [Video]

Are Chelsea Building A Premier League Winning Team Next Season! #SundayVibes

How will Frank Lampard fit these new players into his lineup? What will it mean for Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic amongst others? We also discuss whether Chelsea should make a move..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 31:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Ben Chilwell tells Leicester he wants to complete £80m transfer to Chelsea

Ben Chilwell tells Leicester he wants to complete £80m transfer to Chelsea The latest deadline day transfer news on Ben Chilwell as Chelsea eye a move for the England and Leicester City defender, with Frank Lampard keen to strengthen...
Football.london

Fresh Ben Chilwell transfer twist emerges amid Chelsea talk

Fresh Ben Chilwell transfer twist emerges amid Chelsea talk The Leicester City defender has been linked with a big-money move to Stamford Bridge this summer
Leicester Mercury

Ben Chilwell: Ex-Leicester man Kevin Phillips insists Foxes MUST qualify for the Champions League or risk losing left-back to Chelsea

 Former Leicester striker Kevin Phillips believes Ben Chilwell will leave the King Power Stadium this summer if Brendan Rodgers’ side don’t finish in the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

MBlacktrib3

😷 Onyekachukwu? RT @goal: Ben Chilwell is expected to tell Leicester City this week that he wants out of the club in order to secure a move to Chelsea, rep… 23 seconds ago

TheCFC_Blues

The CFC Blues RT @SiPhillipsSport: Ben Chilwell plans to tell Leicester this week that he wants to quit for Chelsea. - @MirrorFootball https://t.co/iG3e… 2 minutes ago

OluwatobiOlase3

Tobi💭 RT @AbsoluteChelsea: Ben Chilwell plans to tell Leicester this week that he wants to quit for Chelsea. [via @JamesNursey3 minutes ago

_naimfarhan_

imm RT @DeadlineDayLive: Ben Chilwell plans to tell Leicester this week that he wants to quit for Chelsea, where Frank Lampard is ready to make… 3 minutes ago

OluwatobiOlase3

Tobi💭 RT @DailyLcfc: Ben Chilwell is ready to tell Leicester he wants to quit to secure summers transfer. He said he wants to leave the club for… 4 minutes ago

sportverifd

sportverifd Ben Chilwell is expected to tell Leicester City this week that he wants out of the club in order to secure a move t… https://t.co/l7HEmB3yu1 4 minutes ago

OluwatobiOlase3

Tobi💭 RT @cfc_wale: Mirror ✔️ Ben Chilwell plans to tell Leicester this week that he wants to quit for Chelsea. Stamford Bridge boss Frank Lampar… 5 minutes ago

OluwatobiOlase3

Tobi💭 RT @indykaila: Breaking: Ben Chilwell will tell Leicester that he wants to quit to join Chelsea #CFC 5 minutes ago