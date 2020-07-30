|
Brentford 3-1 Swansea (3-2 agg): Bees heading for Wembley
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Heading into the second leg, one of the biggest worries from Brentford fans was that they’d simply roll over and accept defeat in the wake of their first leg loss to Swansea City. Alas, when it mattered the most, the Bees proved that they’ve still got a whole lot of fight left in them as […]
|
|
|
|
