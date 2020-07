Charlie J. Johnson “Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It's being used for population co… https://t.co/iV2580MKEs 1 hour ago Zac🌴🍻🍹 Nuggets talk to Michael Porter Jr. about coronavirus 'population control' theory - via @ESPN App https://t.co/N32MwBH9YB 2 hours ago FanMan Michael Porter Jr. pushes wild conspiracy theory claiming COVID-19 is ‘used for population control’… https://t.co/EeWKQm1EdL 4 hours ago Kevin Seawright [Youngmisuk] Nuggets talk to Michael Porter Jr about conspiracy theory via /r/nba https://t.co/I33ts9pjzN 6 hours ago Kristin Bartus Can the Denver Nuggets talk to Trump too? https://t.co/thcCWfXk4y 6 hours ago Daily Read List https://t.co/9XZkQRH6wv The Nuggets have spoken to forward Michael Porter Jr. about his comments that coronavirus… https://t.co/tC8tuDElhG 6 hours ago KB24_NvrForgtn @MikeSportsLA "We aren't the thought police" but this is a top story on espn... try to silence opinion... https://t.co/EGORI7U9tc 7 hours ago Keeping Score Podcast Edition Nuggets talk to Michael Porter Jr. about coronavirus 'population control' theory https://t.co/UJfrZzU0Zb 7 hours ago