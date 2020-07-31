IPL chairman on fans in stands: BCCI's opinion least important, UAE government will decide Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

With the *Indian Premier League* (IPL) all set to take place in the United Arab Emirates in September, cricket lovers are keen to know whether spectators will be allowed in the stadiums.



However, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said the decision to allow fans in rests solely with the UAE government and not the BCCI.



"We cannot... With the *Indian Premier League* (IPL) all set to take place in the United Arab Emirates in September, cricket lovers are keen to know whether spectators will be allowed in the stadiums.However, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said the decision to allow fans in rests solely with the UAE government and not the BCCI."We cannot 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News



Another breather for the Rajasthan Congress rebel Sachin Pilot and another blow for the Gehlot camp as the Rajasthan High Court ruled that No action can be taken against Sachin Pilot and other rebel.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:04 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this