|
IPL chairman on fans in stands: BCCI's opinion least important, UAE government will decide
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
With the *Indian Premier League* (IPL) all set to take place in the United Arab Emirates in September, cricket lovers are keen to know whether spectators will be allowed in the stadiums.
However, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said the decision to allow fans in rests solely with the UAE government and not the BCCI.
"We cannot...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this