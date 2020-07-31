Judge saves Yankees with ninth-inning homer, New York wins 18th straight game vs. Orioles Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The New York Yankees got their 18th-consecutive victory against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday night, winning 8-6. Aaron Judge hit his second homer of the season, a three-run shot that put the Bronx Bombers ahead in the ninth. Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Luke Voit hit a grand slam for the Yankees.


