Judge saves Yankees with ninth-inning homer, New York wins 18th straight game vs. Orioles

Judge saves Yankees with ninth-inning homer, New York wins 18th straight game vs. OriolesThe New York Yankees got their 18th-consecutive victory against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday night, winning 8-6. Aaron Judge hit his second homer of the season, a three-run shot that put the Bronx Bombers ahead in the ninth. Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Luke Voit hit a grand slam for the Yankees.
Judge HR rallies Yankees to another win over Orioles 8-6

 BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning after New York blew an early five-run lead, and the Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles...
Seattle Times

Aaron Judge homers in fifth straight game, Yankees sweep Red Sox

Aaron Judge homers in fifth straight game, Yankees sweep Red Sox Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a home run in his fifth straight game, making him the first Bronx Bomber to do that since 2007. His homer Sunday night helped...
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge launches homer in fourth straight game, gives Yankees early lead over Red Sox

Aaron Judge launches homer in fourth straight game, gives Yankees early lead over Red Sox Yankee slugger Aaron Judge launched a home run in his 4th straight game as the New York Yankees took a 1-0 early lead against the Boston Red Sox in the first...
FOX Sports


