Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic become parents: Cricket stars congratulate couple on 'Chhota Hardik'
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy, the 26-year-old announced via his social media handle. Wishes poured in for the new parents from the cricket fraternity.
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane sent his wishes in a reply to Pandya's tweet in which he made the...
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasha Stankovic became parents to a baby boy and shared the good news on social media.
