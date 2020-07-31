Global  
 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic become parents: Cricket stars congratulate couple on 'Chhota Hardik'

Mid-Day Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy, the 26-year-old announced via his social media handle. Wishes poured in for the new parents from the cricket fraternity.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane sent his wishes in a reply to Pandya's tweet in which he made the...
