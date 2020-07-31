Global  
 

Inter and Spurs in Ndombele talks

Friday, 31 July 2020
Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks over a possible transfer on Tanguy Ndombele from north London to Italy, according to The Guardian. The talks include discussions over a reduced fee for the move, just over a year after Spurs made the midfielder their record signing for £55 million. Ndombele has been publicly criticized […]

Tottenham ‘begin talks’ with Inter Milan over cut-price Tanguy Ndombele transfer

