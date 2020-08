Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu exits game with ankle injury Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

New York top draft pick Sabrina Ionescu injured her ankle in the second quarter against Atlanta and did not return to action in the Liberty's 84-78 loss to the Dream on Friday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Laney nets 30, Dream beats Liberty 84-78; Ionescu injured BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a career-high 30 points and the Atlanta Dream beat New York 84-78 Friday night, in a game in which the Liberty...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago





Tweets about this