Blow for Celtic as Albian Ajeti stalls on deal after West Brom show interest Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

West Ham United striker Albian Ajeti is stalling on a move to Celtic, with West Bromwich Albion showing interest in him, according to Read West Brom. The 23-year-old was reportedly set to travel to Glasgow for a medical, but West Brom – who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion […]



