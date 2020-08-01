Melbourne City 2-0 Sydney FC: Maclaren on target again as Premiers beaten
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Premiers’ Plate winners Sydney FC suffered a second straight defeat as Melbourne City fired a warning ahead of the A-League Finals, recording a 2-0 victory. Wellington Phoenix’s 1-1 draw against Adelaide United last weekend handed Sydney a record fourth title for finishing top in the regular season, but this defeat left them with just one win […]
