Cesc Fabregas explains the difference between Chelsea FC and Arsenal

The Sport Review Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Cesc Fabregas has claimed that the main difference between the Chelsea FC and Arsenal teams that he played in was that the Blues were far more “ruthless” than the Gunners. Fabregas spent eight years at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger and won the FA Cup with the Gunners in 2005 before he secured a return to […]

