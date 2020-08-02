Global  
 

Robin van Persie reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea FC in FA Cup final

The Sport Review Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Robin van Persie declared that Arsenal were “worthy” winners after they came from behind to beat Chelsea FC and win the FA Cup in Saturday’s final. Chelsea FC took the lead in the fifth minute when Christian Pulisic dinked home a fine finish after having been found by Olivier Giroud in the box. However, Arsenal […]

News video: Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang 01:55

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side and his topgoalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they won the 2020 FA Cup, beatingChelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

