Stan Chrapowicki Tight end Matt LaCosse becomes eighth Patriot to opt out of 2020 season https://t.co/9w4jj5uB9E via @yardbarker 14 minutes ago Deb DeCosta RT @WCVB: The hits just keep on coming for the New England Patriots. A source tells ESPN's Field Yates that tight end Matt LaCosse is optin… 45 minutes ago RADIO.COM Sports Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse is reportedly opting out of the 2020 NFL season. 📝 @smclaughlin9 https://t.co/GZe1sQe3Ft 2 hours ago STEVE BURTON RT @wbzsports: JUST IN: Tight End Matt LaCosse Becomes 8th Patriots Player To Opt Out Of 2020 Season https://t.co/o9fmckhh7C 2 hours ago Worcester T&G Sports Tight end Matt LaCosse becomes 8th Patriots player to opt out https://t.co/QTrwnBaic6 3 hours ago Patriots News Feed CBS Boston: Tight End Matt LaCosse Becomes 8th Patriots Player To Opt Out Of 2020 Season - https://t.co/jG122WdeBx 3 hours ago PatriotMaven Veteran tight end Matt LaCosse becomes the 8th #Patriots player to opt-out of the 2020 season: https://t.co/s5OmzKSTaB 3 hours ago Devon Clements Veteran tight end Matt LaCosse becomes the 8th #Patriots player to opt-out of the 2020 season: https://t.co/neKIjxFNQW 3 hours ago