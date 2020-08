Aaron Judge homers in fifth straight game, Yankees sweep Red Sox Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a home run in his fifth straight game, making him the first Bronx Bomber to do that since 2007. His homer Sunday night helped power New York to a 9-7 win over the Red Sox, which capped off a weekend sweep. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a home run in his fifth straight game, making him the first Bronx Bomber to do that since 2007. His homer Sunday night helped power New York to a 9-7 win over the Red Sox, which capped off a weekend sweep. πŸ‘“ View full article