Clay Travis: LeBron looks like superman on the court, but the Jazz will keep this very close

FOX Sports Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Clay Travis: LeBron looks like superman on the court, but the Jazz will keep this very closeClay Travis likes the Utah Jazz's chances for their match up against the Los Angeles Lakers. He tells Cousin Sal, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he doesn't believe the Lakers are going to run up their minutes in tonight's game, and why even LeBron James looks a lot like superman, it seems to take some time for him to work back into shape in the bubble.
