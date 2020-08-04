Rockets vs. Trail Blazers in NBA bubble: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, start time, prediction

Skip Bayless: Damian Lillard can cause real problems for LeBron & the Lakers in the postseason



Blazers all-star guard Damian Lillard was asked, if Portland was able to move up from the 9th to the 8th seed and make the playoffs, could they beat LeBron and the Lakers? Dame’s answer was to the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:52 Published on June 12, 2020