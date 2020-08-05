Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

REDIRECT::MLB reportedly plans to keep 28-man rosters through postseason

FOX Sports Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
REDIRECT::MLB reportedly plans to keep 28-man rosters through postseasonThe MLB and MLBPA had originally agreed to cut rosters to 26 players on Aug. 20.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this