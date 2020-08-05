REDIRECT::MLB reportedly plans to keep 28-man rosters through postseason Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The MLB and MLBPA had originally agreed to cut rosters to 26 players on Aug. 20. The MLB and MLBPA had originally agreed to cut rosters to 26 players on Aug. 20. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this