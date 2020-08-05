Global  
 

Nathan Ake transfer: Bournemouth defender agrees personal terms with Man City ahead of £41m move as Chelsea decide against matching bid

talkSPORT Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Nathan Ake is on the verge of completing his £41million transfer to Man City after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League runners-up. Ake, the Netherlands defender, was the subject of a City bid last week, only days after Bournemouth’s relegation from the top-flight was confirmed. The Cherries – who are currently on the lookout […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Man Utd close to agreeing Sancho personal terms

Man Utd close to agreeing Sancho personal terms 02:39

 Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms in principle on a five-year contract with Jadon Sancho, Kaveh Solhekol reports.

