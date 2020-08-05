Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd: Carmelo Anthony is talented, but he’s a stat star, not a winning star

FOX Sports Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Carmelo Anthony is talented, but he’s a stat star, not a winning starThe Portland Trail Blazers are now 2-1 in the NBA Bubble, and Colin Cowherd wonders whether veteran player Carmelo Anthony's performance has been any influence on the team's success. Colin explains that Anthony is a stat star, not a winning star, and breaks down the difference between the two descriptions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: The Bucs only needed an adult QB, and they've got that in Tom Brady

Colin Cowherd: The Bucs only needed an adult QB, and they've got that in Tom Brady 02:55

 Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were an above average team, with an offense that only needed an adult QB to lead them. Now that they have that in Tom Brady, Colin Cowherd explains why he wouldn't be shocked to see the Bucs make a Super Bowl appearance.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Rapaport on why Lakers should be concerned about Clippers, and Melo's new success in Portland [Video]

Michael Rapaport on why Lakers should be concerned about Clippers, and Melo's new success in Portland

Michael Rapaport joins Colin Cowherd to discuss why the Clippers will prevail over the Los Angeles Lakers. Plus, hear Rapaport's thoughts on Carmelo Anthony's recent success with the Portland Trail..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:18Published
Colin Cowherd: LeBron & the Lakers are fun, but they aren't a championship team [Video]

Colin Cowherd: LeBron & the Lakers are fun, but they aren't a championship team

The Los Angeles Lakers came out of the first NBA weekend in the Orlando Bubble on top, winning both games against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors, but they noticeably struggled when..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:51Published
Colin Cowherd: Rockets benefited most from NBA bubble, Harden & Westbrook looked energized [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Rockets benefited most from NBA bubble, Harden & Westbrook looked energized

Colin Cowherd saw a different Houston Rockets team as they faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, pulling out two victories. Russell Westbrook and James..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:02Published

Tweets about this