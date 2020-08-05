Colin Cowherd: Carmelo Anthony is talented, but he’s a stat star, not a winning star
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () The Portland Trail Blazers are now 2-1 in the NBA Bubble, and Colin Cowherd wonders whether veteran player Carmelo Anthony's performance has been any influence on the team's success. Colin explains that Anthony is a stat star, not a winning star, and breaks down the difference between the two descriptions.
