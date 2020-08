You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Halep withdraws from Palermo, Konta also unsure, Murray hopes for U.S. Open



World number two Simona Halep withdraws from next month's Palermo Ladies Open as players look ahead to tennis season resuming in a COVID-19 world. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:23 Published 2 weeks ago Duchess of Cambridge introduces Andy Murray to young tennis fans



The Duchess of Cambridge introduces surprise guest, the former Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray, to young tennis fans from Bond Primary School in Mitcham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on July 10, 2020 Andy Murray eyes improvement despite opening Battle of the Brits victory



Andy Murray is looking to improve when he faces Kyle Edmund on Wednesday after beating Liam Broady in his first match in seven months.The Scot won his Battle of the Brits opener, getting the better of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on June 24, 2020

Tweets about this