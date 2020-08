54-year-old Mike Tyson agrees to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring against four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout on Sept. 12

John Kerry: There is no leader of the free world



Former US secretary of state John Kerry says the United States has reneged on its role as leader of the free world as President Donald Trump moves towards isolationism and against global co-operation. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on June 8, 2020