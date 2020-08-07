Global  
 

Journalist provides Arsenal transfer update on Philippe Coutinho, Willian

The Sport Review Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Arsenal aren’t pursuing a deal for Philippe Coutinho but the Gunners are “highly likely” to sign Willian from Chelsea FC, according to Daily Mirror reporter John Cross. The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Brazilian duo in the 2020 summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad ahead of his first […]
