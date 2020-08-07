2020 World Snooker Championship with Sourav Kothari
Friday, 7 August 2020 () As the curtains went up on snooker's biggest and most celebrated event being played at the hallowed Crucible Theatre in Sheffield without any live audience, fans all over the world were treated virtually to an unbelievable spectacle at the World Snooker Championship as the sport's poster boy Ronnie O' Sullivan annihilated Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-1 frames with breaks of 101, 85, 115, 74, 88, 76, 65 & 93 in his first round encounter.
