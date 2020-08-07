Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon ‘FURIOUS’ at Aberdeen players for trip to bar as two test positive for coronavirus and St Johnstone clash is postponed

talkSPORT Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has slammed Aberdeen players after two stars tested positive for coronavirus. Eight members of the Dons squad went to a crowded bar in Aberbeen on Saturday despite strict rules around the resumption of football in Scotland. Following the two positive tests, which has also forced six players into self-isolation, the upcoming […]
