Source: Okung mulls retirement over virus worry Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Panthers lineman Russell Okung, who seriously considered opting out at Thursday's deadline due to coronavirus concerns, is comfortable walking away from the game if he feels the football environment is not safe, a source said. 👓 View full article

