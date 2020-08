Barcelona train ahead of Napoli clash



Barcelona prepare for their Champions League second leg with Napoli Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:21 Published 4 days ago

The Champions League is back this week!!!



The final phase of Europe's most important soccer tournament is about to begin. That's why you need to know who's playing who in the remaining round of 16 matches. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 4 days ago