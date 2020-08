Bartomeu has been a good Barcelona president, claims ex-Madrid man Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Josep Maria Bartomeu is treated as a "black sheep" and gets unfair criticism at Barcelona, Ramon Calderon has said. Bartomeu is under fire at Camp Nou after Lionel Messi asked to leave the Blaugrana at the end of a hugely disappointing season. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's transfer request followed Barca's humiliating 8-2 Champions League