Andrea Pirlo replaces Maurizio Sarri as Juventus coach

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Italian club Juventus on Saturday appointed Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach of the side.

This comes hours after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri as the coach. He was ousted as the coach after Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League.

The 41-year-old Pirlo, who has now signed a two-year contract with the club, had a...
