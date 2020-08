CL: Lionel Messi brilliant but Barcelona may still struggle Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant solo goal as Barcelona saw off Napoli on Saturday but they are likely to need something more special from their captain to beat Bayern Munich in the quarters.



Messi's weaving run and finish came between a Clement Lenglet header and a Luis Suarez penalty, also won by Messi, as Barca went 3-0 up... Lionel Messi scored a brilliant solo goal as Barcelona saw off Napoli on Saturday but they are likely to need something more special from their captain to beat Bayern Munich in the quarters.Messi's weaving run and finish came between a Clement Lenglet header and a Luis Suarez penalty, also won by Messi, as Barca went 3-0 up 👓 View full article