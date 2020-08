J A K E RT @SportsCenter: AND. STILL. πŸ† Stipe Miocic comes out on top of his trilogy with Daniel Cormier and retains his belt at #UFC252 https://t… 38 minutes ago

zach zill RT @RiniMMA: An intense night. #UFC252 was unforgiving. Daniel Cormier was denied his story book ending, Suga suffered an injury and TKO l… 41 minutes ago

JNSports That was a real war, Daniel Cormier went out fighting by landing some big shots but he got rocked and struggled to… https://t.co/S372sQpwwK 45 minutes ago

Chris Rini An intense night. #UFC252 was unforgiving. Daniel Cormier was denied his story book ending, Suga suffered an injur… https://t.co/1GfFvou01F 52 minutes ago

Eric This Cormier/Miocic fight got some real "my dad can beat up your dad" energy 1 hour ago

Vito RT @FightOdds: .@UFC Heavyweight Title LIVE In-Progress Betting Odds After RD-4 Stipe Miocic -300 Daniel Cormier +230 #UFC252 πŸ’° | @UFCFig… 1 hour ago

Preciso de Ti Mel RT @Cupcakedabarbi2: Real links to watch πŸ“› UFC 252 πŸ† Live Stream πŸ“› Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 πŸ“› Broadcast live: ↓ LIN… 1 hour ago