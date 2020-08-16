|
Stipe Miocic Beats Daniel Cormier After Brutal Eye Poke in UFC 252
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
UFC honcho Dana White has anointed Stipe Miocic the greatest MMA heavyweight of all time after scoring a victory over Daniel Cormier Saturday night, but it was a real shot in the eye. Daniel was rendered blind in one eye -- hopefully just…
Daniel Cormier American Olympic wrestler and mixed martial artist
UFC 252: Stipe Miocic outpoints Daniel Cormier in Las Vegas to retain heavyweight titleStipe Miocic secures a unanimous decision win over Daniel Cormier in their hotly anticipated heavyweight title trilogy fight at UFC 252 in Las Vegas.
BBC News
Miocic wins unanimous decision over Cormier to retain UFC titleStipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier in their highly anticipated trilogy rematch in the main event at UFC 252 to retain his heavyweight title.
USATODAY.com
Miocic, Cormier face off for first time before trilogy boutStipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are chomping at the bit to settle their trilogy, as was evident during Thursday's UFC 252 news conference.
USATODAY.com
Dana White American mixed martial arts businessman
Dana White Still In Talks with Floyd Mayweather, Fight 'Very Possible'Dana White says he's still talking with Floyd Mayweather about working together on another combat sports event -- telling TMZ Sports, "We're interested on both..
TMZ.com
Stipe Miocic American mixed martial arts fighter
UFC 252 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020
Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas
'I'm knocking people out, I've got colourful hair and I'm talking a lot of smack'Sean O'Malley talks about his colourful hair, making Snoop Dogg go crazy and being one of UFC's most talked about fighters.
BBC News
Coronavirus Didn't Stop Wild Beverly Hills Party, Tyga, Logan Paul and MoreWe told you Saturday there would be a big bash in Bev Hills, and it went down as advertised. The house was packed with partygoers, including former UFC champ..
TMZ.com
