Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stipe Miocic Beats Daniel Cormier After Brutal Eye Poke in UFC 252

TMZ.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
UFC honcho Dana White has anointed Stipe Miocic the greatest MMA heavyweight of all time after scoring a victory over Daniel Cormier Saturday night, but it was a real shot in the eye. Daniel was rendered blind in one eye -- hopefully just…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252 01:27

 Champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Daniel Cormier Daniel Cormier American Olympic wrestler and mixed martial artist

UFC 252: Stipe Miocic outpoints Daniel Cormier in Las Vegas to retain heavyweight title

 Stipe Miocic secures a unanimous decision win over Daniel Cormier in their hotly anticipated heavyweight title trilogy fight at UFC 252 in Las Vegas.
BBC News

Miocic wins unanimous decision over Cormier to retain UFC title

 Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier in their highly anticipated trilogy rematch in the main event at UFC 252 to retain his heavyweight title.
USATODAY.com

Miocic, Cormier face off for first time before trilogy bout

 Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are chomping at the bit to settle their trilogy, as was evident during Thursday's UFC 252 news conference.
USATODAY.com

Dana White Dana White American mixed martial arts businessman

Dana White Still In Talks with Floyd Mayweather, Fight 'Very Possible'

 Dana White says he's still talking with Floyd Mayweather about working together on another combat sports event -- telling TMZ Sports, "We're interested on both..
TMZ.com

Stipe Miocic Stipe Miocic American mixed martial arts fighter


UFC 252 UFC 252 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020


Ultimate Fighting Championship Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas

'I'm knocking people out, I've got colourful hair and I'm talking a lot of smack'

 Sean O'Malley talks about his colourful hair, making Snoop Dogg go crazy and being one of UFC's most talked about fighters.
BBC News

Coronavirus Didn't Stop Wild Beverly Hills Party, Tyga, Logan Paul and More

 We told you Saturday there would be a big bash in Bev Hills, and it went down as advertised. The house was packed with partygoers, including former UFC champ..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wild_borneo

It's a bear suit, Joel! RT @TABYTCHI: Soviet-communism: if you didn’t put your vote in the red box, a guard would follow you outside and end you. My family didn’t… 17 hours ago

Dota2HeroGossip

Dota2 Hero Gossip Coronavirus Didn't Stop Wild Centaur Warrunner Party, Terrorblade Axe More https://t.co/WlGKoZgCJQ 4 days ago

Louie_mackinn

LouGuap Is Swag RT @TMZ: Coronavirus Didn't Stop Wild Beverly Hills Party, Tyga, Logan Paul and More https://t.co/jwwjn3DrsE 5 days ago

Christo15577677

Christopher Johnson RT @TMZ_Sports: Coronavirus Didn't Stop Wild Beverly Hills Party with Chuck Liddell, Tyga, Logan Paul and More https://t.co/hyGrYcIV0Y 6 days ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @TMZ: Coronavirus Didn't Stop Wild Beverly Hills Party, Tyga, Logan Paul and More https://t.co/DuEVYYcdv2 6 days ago

isabeladuartedf

Isabela Coronavirus Didn't Stop Wild Beverly Hills Party, Tyga, Logan Paul and More https://t.co/U2ZtWtaqMx via @TMZ 6 days ago

alaskarebel

Pink Freud Coronavirus Didn't Stop Wild Beverly Hills Party, Tyga, Logan Paul and More https://t.co/MFkoJXZGQO 6 days ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Coronavirus Didn't Stop Wild Beverly Hills Party, Tyga, Logan Paul and More https://t.co/pDX6GJgnrc 6 days ago