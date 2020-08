Verbal Tap Podcast Dana says Francis is next for the title, even if Jon Jones wants in. #ufc252 2 hours ago

Tony A Hear me out. If @dc_mma wins tonight does he call out JJ at heavy weight? He says Stipe is his biggest rival but w… https://t.co/vbBlhPoz7Y 6 hours ago

RotoRob Giants Offensive Line coach Marc Colombo says he wants his personnel to be "nasty." Improvements would go a long wa… https://t.co/RD4fdHUswS 11 hours ago

𝕷𝖎𝖙𝖊𝖊 𝕮𝖆𝖒 ❄️ RT @willmcfadden: Julio Jones says he believes Calvin Ridley is going to exceed 1,000 yards. "He can do whatever he wants to do. He has tha… 15 hours ago

dillhole faggens @ferwieprod @joerogan @TimJDillon @scrowder Monday, for anyone that actually wants a good conversation with with mr… https://t.co/372HtBuzpW 22 hours ago

matthew schofield So basically he is doing what his friend trump wants. He owns the players so they have to do as master says. Fuck t… https://t.co/9WZp9XVmUN 1 day ago

Coach Alex #100 Dallas Maverick Owner Jerry Jones says he wants to play their all games ... https://t.co/pNWwr4gLo0 via @YouTube 2 days ago