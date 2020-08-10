Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP source: Indians' Clevinger flew with team after violation

FOX Sports Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
AP source: Indians' Clevinger flew with team after violation
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Plesac rips portrayal as villain after virus violation

 Indians pitcher Zach Plesac feels he and teammate Mike Clevinger have been unfairly portrayed as "bad people" in the aftermath of the pitchers being quarantined...
ESPN


Tweets about this