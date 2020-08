AGF RT @Eurosport_UK: .@markjesterselby: 🏆🏆🏆 @ronnieo147: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 There are eight world titles between them and the pair go head-to-head in a se… 4 minutes ago

Stuart Wood RT @Eurosport_UK: 😁 Enjoyment over winning 🏆 How to play against @markjesterselby 🎾 Needing to be more like @DjokerNole @ronnieo147 spoke… 10 minutes ago

Tom Adams #blacklivesmatter RT @Eurosport_UK: How does @ronnieo147 win another world title this year? By being more like @DjokerNole 🎾 🔴 Watch O'Sullivan v Selby in… 13 minutes ago

Spain Pro-Snooker RT @Eurosport_UK: First blood goes to @ronnieo147... and he secured the opening frame in style with this superb long red 🔴 Watch the Worl… 17 minutes ago

David Fox 🇦🇺 Eurosport : World Snooker Championship LIVE - Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Mark Selby in second semi-final - https://t.co/pDiOdeOaOL 26 minutes ago

Eurosport UK First blood goes to @ronnieo147... and he secured the opening frame in style with this superb long red 🔴 Watch th… https://t.co/HUhxQnQJkQ 33 minutes ago

Daily Star Sport Ronnie O'Sullivan wins the first frame of his World Snooker Championship semi-final with Mark Selby… https://t.co/S6IIrYnTfB 38 minutes ago