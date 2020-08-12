Global  
 

“All-time great performance, but lucky” — Skip on Damian Lillard’s 61 pt. game against Mavs

FOX Sports Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
“All-time great performance, but lucky” — Skip on Damian Lillard’s 61 pt. game against MavsDamian Lillard said there wasn’t anything he wanted more than to make the playoffs and last night his gameplay proved that. Lillard put the Blazers on his back tying a career high 61 points in a 134-to-131 win over the Mavericks. With the win, Lillard has pushed Portland into the 8th seed with one game left to play. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Damian Lillard's impressive 61 point game.
"All-time great performance, but lucky" — Skip on Damian Lillard's 61 pt. game against Mavs 02:50

